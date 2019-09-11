Brad Pitt arrived in Japan on Wednesday, just hours after his son Maddox was seen in an interview snubbing his estranged father. In an interview with InTouch Weekly, Pitt's son whom he shares with Angelina Jolie shrugged when asked if his relationship with his father was "sort of over."

"Whatever happens, happens," Maddox told the magazine. When asked if his father will come visit him, Maddox said: "Um, I don't know about that."

The teenager is currently studying biochemistry at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea.

According to reports, Pitt will be in South Korea to promote the film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood on September 26. However, it remains unclear if the two will meet each other.

Since Pitt and Jolie announced their divorce, there have been rumors that the actor's relationship with his children also suffered.

Despite the Maddox's interview, Pitt was all smiles while strolling through Narita International Airport. Tensions between Maddox and Pitt first erupted after the two had a bitter fight aboard a private jet in 2016.

Us Weekly reported in August that Maddox doesn't want to be close to Pitt.

"Maddox doesn't really see himself as Brad's son," a source told Us Weekly.

Meanwhile, there have also been rumors that Pitt was getting back with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston. However, none of these claims were true as Pitt and Aniston have not spoken to each other in years.

Pitt and Jolie, who are parents to six children, have been embroiled in a custody battle for months.