Rumors that Julia Roberts' marriage with Danny Moder is on the rocks does not seem to die down. A tabloid has come up with claims that the Oscar-winning actress is secretly dating Brad Pitt.

According to New Weekly, Julia and Pitt, who co-starred together in The Mexican, have grown inseparable. An alleged source said: "Brad and Julia have been friends for years, but lately they've gotten a whole lot closer and everyone's taken notice."

"They talk and text constantly, and not just about professional matters. It's widely known she opens up to him about any tensions or problems in her personal life, while she's been a rock in helping him stay strong during his horrific divorce battle," the insider added.

The source added that they have "undeniable electric chemistry and a very powerful bond. They share a lot of the same friends, as well as an intellectual yet fun approach to life and love. It's fair to say they're made for each other and are two huge romantics with a whole lot of love and respect for each other."

"Tongues have wagged in the past about the true nature of their friendship, because Brad and Julia have such a strong connection. They drifted apart while he was married to Angelina because she didn't love him having a lot of girlfriends, but these days they're closer than ever," the witness shared.

"If Julia's marriage is as shaky as it seems to be, she's obviously playing with fire by getting so close to Brad. It's as though she's risking everything for him, because Danny has got to find this a very awkward and threatening situation to deal with. Whether or not he puts up with it in the long term remains to be seen," the suspicious source shared.

However, the Erin Brockovich star had previously dismissed the split reports during an interview with Gwyneth Paltrow, on the episode of her Goop podcast. She said: "I think that first kind of real 'seismic shift' was meeting Danny, getting married to Danny. That was the first like, my life will never be the same in the most incredible, indescribable way."

"He truly, to this day, to this minute is just my favorite human," she went on. "I'm more interested in what he has to say or his point of view just than anybody. Really, we're so lucky in that way. We just really, really like each other and we just enjoy each other's company."

"He's the best decision I've ever made," she added.