Brad Pitt has no desire whatsoever to get back with Angelina Jolie despite recent claims of his former wife wanting him back.

"Brad couldn't care less about Angelina supposedly missing him, or regretting filing for divorce, that relationship is well and truly over as far as he's concerned, and Brad has zero desire to revisit it, and give it a second shot," a source told HollywoodLife.

Apparently, the Fight Club actor is fed up with the divorce proceedings and the custody battle. "The past couple of years have been a living hell for Brad, and it's made him question if he ever actually, truly, knew the real Angelina, because he never imagined that the woman he fell in love with and married could behave in the way she has toward him," the insider added.

The insider continued, "When it comes down to it, Brad has moved on to a new stage in his life, and his primary concern is his children. But he's made his peace with it now, and he's moved on. All that he's focused on is securing access to his kids, who are absolutely everything to Brad."

On the other hand, Angelina has been missing Brad and regrets leaving him. A source close to Angelina told HollywoodLife, "The further Angelina [Jolie] gets from their split, the more she thinks about Brad [Pitt] and misses having him in her life on a daily basis."

"Lately, there are times when Angelina feels major regrets over ending things with Brad. There are days she can't help but question if she made the right choices for her family. The more her anger at him fades the more she misses him."