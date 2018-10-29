Angelina is apparently fighting the urge to call her ex-husband, Brad Pitt but the actor doesn't feel the same?

Recent reports claim that Angelina misses Brad a lot and she resists from calling him every time she gets emotional. HollywoodLife got intel on the actor's view about his ex-wife's dilemma. A source close to Brad said that "Brad has no desire at all to chat to Angelina."

Brad does get in touch when it comes to the custody battle with Angelina but he has no interest in having a conversation beyond that. "They talk very occasionally, but only about the children, and only when it is absolutely necessary, other than that all communication is through their attorneys. Brad just wants this whole nightmare to be over and done with so he can move on with his life and put it all behind him," the insider continued.

The love life has apparently run its course; Brad used to admire and adore Angelina and their six children. "At one time, Brad was the happiest he has ever been in his life when he was with Angelina," the source continued. "They had the kids, and they had this amazing life together, and he honestly thought they would be together forever. But, clearly he was mistaken, and Brad is the first to hold his hand up and take responsibility for the part he played in the demise of their relationship, but Angelina isn't blameless, as much as she loves to play the victim in all of this."

The Fight Club star is now focused on his present and his future milestones and isn't concerned about his past. "There's no point in looking backwards though. The past is the past, and Brad has no desire to go there again. He's over it; He's finally found closure from their breakup; He's looking forward to the future now, and that future most definitely does not include Angelina Jolie," the source concluded.