Brad Pitt is in no hurry to join Instagram! The actor told E! News that there is no possibility of him ever joining social media. Our hearts sank just a little bit but perhaps he is just too cool for the social media groove? Or so we'd like to believe!

As Pitt made his appearance on the red carpet of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in LA, the actor was asked if he would ever consider joining social media. To this he said, "Never gonna happen. Well, I never say never. Life's pretty good without it. I don't see the point."

#BreakingNews: With #Saaho shifting to 30 Aug 2019, #OnceUponATimeInHollywood - which was supposed to release on 9 Aug 2019 - will now release on 15 Aug 2019... Stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt... Directed by Quentin Tarantino... Will release in #English version only. pic.twitter.com/CZmCVladE7 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 23, 2019

When asked for a tip on surviving Hollywood and remaining a heartthrob to this day, Pitt said, "I don't know if I can do it in one," he joked. "You gotta keep on plugging. But it's all going to be alright." That's a good suggestion.

Further speaking about retiring from Hollywood and acting, Pitt added, I don't know. I enjoy doing other things. I think that one day I'll just wake up and organically it'll be done. Maybe I won't wake up and that's why it'll be done."

We'll be seeing him next in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In... Hollywood. "He's got such a love for filmmaking," the actor gushed about his filmmaker. "He keeps it real, great vibe on set, people are happy to be there. It's a real pleasure," he concluded.

In the movie, which also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie and the late Luke Perry, Pitt will portray the role of Cliff Booth, the longtime stunt double of Rick Dalton. Although he perfectly fits the role, recently DiCaprio revealed that he was rooting for Cliff Booth's role. The film releases in India on August 15.