A celebrity gossip website has come up with claims that Brad Pitt is trying to hide his relationship with Charlize Theron from Angelina Jolie. The 55-year-old actor is apparently worried about how the mother-of-six will react to the dating news.

According to Radar Online, Brad and the mother-of-two were caught getting cozy in Los Angeles' Chateau Marmont on 12 January. A source said: " They are trying their best to keep their relationship a secret to avoid drama with Angie."

The website claimed that the Devil's Advocate star and Jolie can't stand each other and have been "feuding for years" over film roles, including a proposed remake of the horror classic, Bride of Frankenstein.

However, there is no truth to the story. It was revealed that the Brad and Charlize are just friends and recently worked together on a photoshoot for Breitling watches. A source told ET: "Brad and Charlize have known each other for years and recently became even better friends after working together."

"They enjoy each other's company and connect on many levels. Brad and Charlize have a lot of mutual friends and share their love of acting, but neither of them are ready for a serious relationship right now," the insider added.

"They are both very single at the moment so it's no surprise people are talking romance. They truly would make a Hollywood power couple, but at this point, they're friends," the source went on.

Another source told E! News: "They know each other, but it doesn't go beyond that. They aren't dating and never were."

Adding on, The Sun had reported that Charlize's former boyfriend, Sean Penn, had played matchmaker for them. Denying the rumours, the insider shared: "The idea that Sean Penn introduced them couldn't be further from the truth."