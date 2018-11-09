Brad Pitt is reportedly dreading holiday season as he and Angelina Jolie will face a judge to determine who wins custody of their six children. The Oscar-winning actress has sought sole custody, while the 54-year-old actor is seeking joint custody.

The trial is reportedly set to commence on December 4. A source told Hollywood Life: "Brad is bracing for a challenging holiday season. Brad and Angie have been busy negotiating and deciding on what to do with their kids for Thanksgiving, Christmas and the holidays and plans are being set."

"Life has been tense between Brad and Angie and things are getting more challenging as the holidays approach. Their custody trial is set to begin right between Thanksgiving and Christmas so Brad is bracing for an emotional and taxing holiday season," the insider added.

The Hollywood power couple started dating in 2005 while filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith. The two tied the knot at a French chateau in 2014 but separated two years later. In a contentious divorce filing in 2016, Jolie accused Pitt of physically abusing their six children.

Meanwhile, during an interview with GQ, Pitt revealed that his priority is the children. He said: "Family first. People on their deathbeds don't talk about what they obtained or were awarded."

"They talk about their loved ones or their regrets—that seems to be the menu. I say that as someone who's let the work take me away. Kids are so delicate. They absorb everything. They need to have their hand held and things explained. They need to be listened to. When I get in that busy work mode, I'm not hearing. I want to be better at that," Pitt added.