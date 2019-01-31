Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter allegedly wants to stay with her grandparents, it has been claimed. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is apparently upset with the on-going family drama.

According to a report Star magazine, the 12-year-old daughter of the celebrity couple wants to move in with the 55-year-old actor's parents, William and Jane Pitt, in Springfield. An alleged source said: "Shiloh hasn't seen her grandma and grandpa in two years, and she misses them so much."

"Everyone's always fighting around her in Los Angeles, and she's sick of it," the insider added. "Brad's parents live a stone's throw away from his sister and her kids, and Shiloh loves it there. She says she wants to leave all the drama behind and grow up around 'normal' people. She's so determined, she even ran away last summer. It was hours before anyone realized she was gone."

"She's desperate for a change of scene and right now her grandma and grandpa are just about the only means of escape she has," the source added.

However, the bogus claim was debunked by Gossip Cop and revealed there is no truth to it.



The Maleficent star had filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences with Brad on September 2016.

The 43-year-old actress had talked about the "difficult time" that she and her family has been going through since, during an interview with BBC World News. Angelina said: "I don't want to say very much about that, except to say it was a very difficult time. We are a family and we will always be a family, and we will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it."

"Many, many people find themselves in this situation," Angelina added. "My whole, my family...we've all being through a difficult time. My focus is my children, our children...and my focus is on finding this way through. We are and forever will be a family. I am coping with finding a way through to make sure that this somehow makes us stronger and closer."