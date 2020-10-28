After gaining massive popularity in India and worldwide, Amazon Prime Video's popular blockbuster series, The Boys will now get a Hindi dub.

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Arjun Kapoor will lend their voices for the characters of Billy Butcher and Homelander. The team dropped new posters on their social media handles, where the two desi boys were seen in new avatar and suave.

The Indian versions of The Boys will launch on October 28, in Hindi, Tamil and Telegu. A desi twist is expected from this new series, a somewhat similar kind of fun which we witnessed in the Hindi version of Deadpool 2, a Marvel film which had Baahubali, Swacch Bharat references in its Hindi dubbed version.

The Boys is based on the comic book series of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

The series is a dark-comedy superhero satire which reportedly has made a significant fanbase in the Indian diaspora.

Meanwhile, in the Hindi front, Rajkummar Rao has two Diwali releases waiting in line; Chhallang on Amazon Prime Videos and Ludo on Netflix. Earlier, during the lockdown phase, the theatrical release of Omerta was launched in Zee5. Although, the film was unable to garner enough mullah at the box office, during the pandemic phase it had become hugely popular among the netizens.

Due to the pandemic that has scared almost all the countries in the world, all theatres have been shut down. Challenge was expected to have a theatrical release in June however since all theatres were shut down since March, the makers have opted to release their content on Amazon Prime Videos directly.