Anushka Sharma's OTT production 'Paatal Lok' has been making a lot of headlines ever since it's release. The online Indian web series, released on Amazon Prime Video, has been highly applauded by the fans, critics as well as the Bollywood celebrities. People have been showering love on the actors who have beautifully pulled off the intense characters as well as Anushka Sharma for bringing home a winner.

While the whole nation is gushing about this series, it has managed to impress a large fanbase, many scenes and incidents in the series have raised some eyebrows. Ever since the show has been released, a lot of controversies have been stirring around the same. Hindu community have been deeply hurt by several scenes and the show have faced severe backlash.

The wrath against the show is increasing day by day, so much that hashtag #BoycottPaatalLok has been trending, since morning, People have been posting hate comments about Anushka Sharma and her shows. Some netizens are claiming that such shows are responsible for polluting young minds against 'Hindusim'.

A tweet from one of the handles representing Hindu Rashtra read, "Netizens have slammed @AnushkaSharma and the series for showing anti-Hindu culture and glorifying beef-eating in few scenes. People called out the narrative of the show and trended #BanPaatalLok #PaatalLok on Twitter."

Another one read, "#BoycottPaatalLok Saffron-clad people lynching M*slim on suspicion of carrying beef like that of 2017 Junaid lynching case wherein the HC made it clear that the fight started over train's seat. But wait! They won't show that you know why? Because they have to blame Hindus."

"In Paatal Lok, most of the characters have showcased grey shades to their personalities except one Muslim policeman who's an IAS aspirant & is consistently remarked for his religious beliefs. He's shown as a victim of the religious biases #BoycottPaatalLok #CensorWebSeries," read one of the comments.

BJP MLA Nandkishor Gurjar has also filed an FIR against actor and producer Anushka Sharma for using his picture in the web series Paatal Lok, currently being streamed on Amazon Prime Video, without his permission.

The MLA also asked Virat Kohli to divorce Anushka for producing such series.The politician said, "Virat Kohli desh bhakt hai, desh k liye khele hai. Anushka ko talak de dena chahiye".