Bollywood lost one of its talented actors, Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, 2020. The case created an uproar throughout the nation. It also highlighted the rising groupism and nepotism in the Bollywood industry.
On his second death anniversary, fans are trending BoycottBollywood hashtag across various social media platforms.
It’s a Black Day for us..— PIYALI ?? (@PiyaliBh) June 14, 2022
Never forget, Never forgive ✊
Justice For Sushant Singh Rajput ✊#BoycottBollywood ?
2years Of Injustice To Sushant ? pic.twitter.com/hDuc0rjZel
A fan wrote, "It's a Black Day for us.. Never forget, Never forgive ✊ Justice For Sushant Singh Rajput ✊#BoycottBollywood 2years Of Injustice To Sushant ."
@itsSSR ♡ is the perfect example of how you can use your success and influence insupport of cause that are of immediate need and value for society at large.— Harshi ?? Justice For Sushant ! (@itsHarshi_7) June 14, 2022
Justice For Sushant Singh Rajput ⚖#BoycottBollywood
2years Of Injustice To Sushant ? pic.twitter.com/W6oHZ2nOz6
Another fan wrote, @itsSSR ♡ is the perfect example of how you can use your success and influence insupport of cause that are of immediate need and value for society at large. Justice For Sushant Singh Rajput ⚖ #BoycottBollywood 2years Of Injustice To Sushant ."
Bollywood snatched Sushant from us, now we will snatch everything from them.— Satya?? (@Satya91539128) June 13, 2022
Its Karma nothing else.#BoycottBollywood
2years Of Injustice To Sushant pic.twitter.com/xWAReWFFeQ
Some fans also vowed to bring the industry down by boycotting it. Bollywood snatched Sushant from us, now we will snatch everything from them. Its Karma nothing else. #BoycottBollywood 2years Of Injustice To Sushant."
I am Sushant, I Want Justice #BoycottBollywood— ANGRY BOT ? ? ? ? ? (@The_Justice_Bot) June 14, 2022
Now Its 2years Of Injustice To Sushant pic.twitter.com/Fp99yJEZOT
The actor committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling at his Bandra residence. The Mumbai police soon launched an investigation which led to a series of rumours and speculations. The police later confirmed it as a clear case of suicide and evidence regarding the actor's clinical depression was submitted.
Police revealed that Sushant was under psychiatrist consultation and anti-depressant pills were found in his house. However, his fans were never convinced as the Rajput's death sparked a debate on nepotism in Bollywood.
Fans claim that Sushant was never appreciated for his work and is a victim of the industry's nepotistic nature. As a result of being denied opportunities, the actor suffered mentally.