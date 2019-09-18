The Indian Army has given us legendary athletes like Milkha Singh, Olympic silver medallist Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Jitu Rai in the past, who have brought a lot of glory to the nation, by delivering their best in their respective fields at the world stage including the Olympics.

The Army has again made India proud at the Men's World Boxing Champions held in Ekaterinburg, Russia. Subedar Amit Panghal, Naib Subedar Manish Kaushik, Havildar Sanjeet and Seargent Kavinder Singh Bisht registered victories in their respective bouts to secure their place in the quarter-finals.

Subedar Amit Panghal who had won a gold in Asian Games 2018 and a silver medal in Commonwealth Games 2018 defeated Turkey's Batuhan Ciftci 5-0 in the Men's Fly 52kg category.

The 23-year-old pugilist dominated his opponent with perfect punches and better defence as he was always one step ahead of the Turkish boxer. The second-seed of the tournament can surely go for a podium finish after his scintillating performance. He will next face Carlo Paalam of Philippines in the quarter-finals.

Former national boxing champion and silver medallist at the Commonwealth Games 2018 Naib Subedar Manish Kaushik defeated Mongolian boxer Chinzorig Baatarsukh in the 63kg category to register a place in the quarter-finals.

The 23-year-old boxer defeated the Mongolian 5-0 through a unanimous decision. He will next fight it out against Brazil's Wanderson de Oliveira for a place in the semi-finals.

Havildar Sanjeet Kumar who was also a debutant in the event shocked Uzbekistan's Sanjar Tursunov in the 91kg category to secure a place in the quarter-finals.

The pugilist was technically much more superior to his opponent as he defeated the Uzbek boxer 4-1. Sanjeet will face seventh seed Julio Cesa Castillo Torres of Ecuador in the quarter-finals.

Seargent Kavinder Singh Bisht made it four out of four for the Indian boxers as he defeated Finland's Arslan Khataev in the 57kg category. The fifth-seeded pugilist had a tough time beating his opponent as he won the match 3-2 through the split decision. He will face fourth-seeded Peter McGrail of England in the quarters.

The Indian boxers will fight it out on September 18 to make India proud.