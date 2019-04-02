Vijay Sethupathi's Super Deluxe has got a good start at the Chennai box office and performed better than other new releases that include Nayanthara's Airaa and Mohanlal's Lucifer.

In the opening weekend, Super Deluxe has raked in Rs 1.42 crore from 264 shows in Chennai. It is considered to be a good business for a Vijay Sethupathi film in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

Nayanthara's Airaa is in the second place by earning Rs 1.41 crore. It has to be noted that the flick has earned the said amount in four days, while Super Deluxe made aforementioned business in three days.

Hollywood film Dumbo has got a decent opening in Chennai. It has collected Rs 18.66 lakh from 96 shows. Mohanlal's Malayalam movie Lucifer has got an above-average opening as it earned Rs 12.56 lakh.

Another film How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World has earned Rs 9.08 lakh from 36 shows in its second weekend. The 10-day total collection of the movie stands at Rs 88.30 lakh.

The collection of Akshay Kumar's Kesari has completely dropped in its second weekend by raking in 5.02 lakh from 21 shows. The total collection of the movie stands at Rs 98.14 lakh.

Hindi movie starring Vidyut Jammwal of Kaththi fame has earned just Rs 4.87 lakh from 30 shows in its first weekend. It is followed by Arun Vijay's Thadam, which collected Rs 4.74 lakh from 48 shows to take its total tally to Rs 3.51 crore.