Vijay Sethupathi's Sindhubaadh has got a good start at the Chennai box office despite getting mixed reviews from the critics and audience. The Kollywood movie has performed better than other new releases, while the collection of Hindi film Kabir Singh has slowed down in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

Sindhubaadh has grossed Rs 1.40 crore in the first weekend from over 300 shows, as per Behindwoods. After much delay, the Tamil film saw the light of the day on 27 June to a decent hype. Vijay Sethupathi's star power played a big role in pulling the audience to theatres, say trade trackers. However, the success of the flick depends on its performance at the box office in the days to come.

Hollywood film Annabelle Comes Home has occupied the second position at the Chennai box office. The film has raked in Rs 57.83 lakh from over 150 shows in Chennai in its opening weekend.

Yogi Babu's Dharma Prabhu has got a decent start by raking in Rs 34.34 lakh from 138 shows at the Chennai box office. Whereas Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh has collected Rs 14.50 lakh from 45 shows in its second weekend. In the opening weekend, it had raked in Rs 49.50 lakh from 111 shows.

The 10-day collection of Kabir Singh in Chennai stands at Rs 93.46 lakh. It has to be seen whether the flick will cross Rs 1-crore mark in the capital city of Tamil Nadu. Another new Hindi release, Article 15 has collected Rs 13.24 lakh from 57 shows in its first weekend.

Taapsee Pannu's Game Over has entered its third weekend by collecting Rs 6.69 lakh from 36 shows. The total collection of the flick now stands at Rs 1.07 crore.

Hollywood film Toy Story 4 has made a collection of Rs 3.76 lakh from 21 shows to end its 10-day collection at Rs 32.83 lakh.

New Tamil films like Jiivi and House Owner have raked in Rs 3.49 lakh from 57 shows and Rs 3.48 lakh from 57 shows, respectively.