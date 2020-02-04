Santhanam's Dagaalty has got a good start at the Chennai box office. The action-comedy movie has performed better than the new releases and films that hit the screens in the previous weeks. Notably, the collection of Rajinikanth's Darbar is completely dropped.

In the first weekend, Dagaalty has made a collection of Rs 1.12 crore from 246 shows. The movie has opened to mixed reviews, yet the Santhanam-starrer managed to pull the audience to theatres during the weekend in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

Udhayanidhi Stalin's Psycho is in the second place. The movie had earned Rs 48.78 lakh from 132 shows in its weekend number two. The 10-day total collection of Mysskin-directorial stands at Rs 2.75 crore in Chennai. With positive reviews, the film is expected to retain its good momentum.

Newly-released Naadodigal 2 has raked in just Rs 31.69 lakh. The last-minute cancellation of shows owing to financial issues put the movie's fortunes in trouble. Whereas Hollywood film Bad Boys for Life has earned Rs 30.21 lakh from 81 shows.

Rajinikanth's Darbar has slipped to the fifth place in its fourth weekend where it collected Rs 7.04 lakh from 36 shows. The total business made by the film stands at Rs 14.97 lakh in Chennai.

The AR Murugadoss-directorial had earned close to Rs 7.5 crore in its first weekend. But the film's business did not witness a steady decline in the next two weekends. The Rajini-starrer earned Rs 2.48 crore and Rs 55.43 lakh in its second and third, weekends.

Bollywood film Street Dancer 3D, which has Shraddha Kapoor in the lead, did not take notable collection and the 10-day business of the movie stands at Rs 35.07 lakh.