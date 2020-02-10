Jiiva's Seeru has occupied the numero uno position at the Chennai box office. Rajinikanth's Darbar has now slipped to eight position in the latest weekend in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

Jiiva's Seeru at Chennai Box Office

Seeru has earned Rs 82.85 lakh from 204 shows at the Chennai box office, reports Behindwoods. The movie has opened to fairly positive reviews, which is expected to boost the film's collection in the days to come.

Mani Ratnam-produced Vaanam Kottattum has raked in Rs 74.24 lakh from 156 shows in the first weekend. It is considered to be an average opening. The film has opened to fairly positive reviews and it has to be seen how it performs in the days to come.

Hollywood movie Birds of Prey has collected Rs 36.70 lakh from 60 shows in the first weekend. Mysskin's Psycho has raked in Rs 18.53 lakh from 96 shows to take its total tally to Rs 3.29 crore.

Hindi movie Malang has earned Rs 17.28 lakh from 84 shows, Naadodigal 2 has collected Rs 8.11 lakh from 39 shows to take its 10-day total to Rs 71 lakh and Santhanam's Dagaalty has raked in Rs 3.70 lakh from 12 shows to take its total tally to Rs 1.55 crore.

Darbar at Chennai Box Office

Rajinikanth's Darbar has entered its fifth weekend and the business witnessed a complete drop. It has earned Rs 2.45 lakh from 21 shows in the capital city of Tamil Nadu. Thus entering Rs 15-crore mark. The total collection of the AR Murugadoss-directorial film stands at Rs 15.03 crore.

English film Bad Boys for Life has collected Rs 46.63 lakh from 12 shows.