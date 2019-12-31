Karthi and Jyothika's Thambi has occupied the top position at the Chennai box office. It has performed better than Sivakarthikeyan's Hero and Bollywood's new release Good Newwz in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

Thambi at Chennai Box Office

After earning Rs 1.06 crore from 216 shows in its first weekend, the business of Thambi did not witness a huge drop. It raked in Rs 78.83 lakh from 204 shows to take its 10-day total tally to Rs 2.83 crore.

Hero Collection Drops

Sivakarthikeyan's Hero, which was in the top place in the first weekend, has been pushed to the second place by Thambi. It had earned Rs 1.64 crore from 339 shows in the first weekend. In the second weekend, the film has collected Rs 57.19 lakh from 192 shows to take its 10-day total collection to Rs 3.12 crore.

Hindi movie Good Newwz has got an above-average opening in Chennai. The Akshay Kumar's multi-starrer has earned Rs 30.50 lakh from 99 shows.

Sillu Karupatti Garners Positive Reviews

Samuthirakani and Sunaina's Sillu Karupatti has garnered unanimous positive reviews. It has collected Rs 25.39 lakh from 84 shows. Hollywood film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Yogi Babu's Aalukku Paathi 50-50 are in the next two places by raking in Rs 16.58 lakh from 60 shows and Rs 11.54 lakh from 66 shows, respectively.

The business of Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 has witnessed a huge drop in its second weekend by raking in Rs 9.26 lakh from 39 shows to take its total to Rs 76.09 lakh in 10 days in Chennai. Balaji Vairamuthu's Pancharaaksharam and V1 Murder Case are in the last two positions by earning Rs 8.52 lakh from 42 shows and Rs 6.07 lakh from 36 shows, respectively.