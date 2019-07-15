Yogi Babu's much-hyped Gurkha occupied the top spot at the Chennai box office in the last weekend. The film has performed better than a few new releases that include Gorilla and Hrithik Roshan's Bollywood film Super 30.

In the first weekend, Gurkha grossed Rs 48.83 lakh from 183 shows, reports Behindwoods. The movie has met with mixed reviews and the success of the film will be decided on how the audience respond in the days to come.

Jiiva's Gorilla is in second place. It has raked in Rs 44.75 lakh from 141 shows. This flick has also met with mixed reviews. This week, a few films that include Amala Paul's Aadai and Vikram's Kadaram Kondan will be released and retaining screens could be tough for the last-weekend releases.

Hollywood movie Spider-Man: Far From Home has collected Rs 38.99 lakh from 66 shows. It has earned a 'hit' status at the Chennai box office by raking in Rs 2.24 crore in 10 days.

Bollywood film Super 30 has got a good start at the Chennai box office. The film has earned Rs 34.62 lakh from 75 shows. New Tamil release Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu 2 has collected Rs 19.31 lakh from 108 shows.

The business of Jyothika's Raatchasi has dropped in the second weekend by earning Rs 12.86 lakh from 60 shows. The total collection of the flick stands at Rs 1.01 crore. It is followed by Bodhai Yeri Budhi Maari, which has earned Rs 7.32 lakh from 51 shows.

Samantha's Oh Baby has collected Rs 3.45 lakh from 21 shows. The total collection of the movie stands at Rs 17.99 lakh from 21 shows. Kalavani 2 and Thozhar Venkatesan are in the last two positions by collecting Rs 2.86 lakh from 30 shows to take its total tally to Rs 26.15 lakh and Rs 2.19 lakh from 39 shows, respectively.