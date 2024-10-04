Box-office clash: Alia Bhatt- Sharvari Wagh's female spy thriller Alpha to clash with Avatar 3 on Christmas 2025

Alia Bhatt is the reigning queen of Bollywood, as the actor has back-to-back films lined up for release. Apart from that, she is shooting for YRF's spy universe Alpha, which also stars Sharvari Wagh.

On Friday, the makers of Alia and Sharvari's film announced the release date. Alpha is slated to hit the screens on December 25, 2025. Announcing the news with a poster on Instagram, the makers wrote, "On Christmas 2025, #ALPHA will rise! Get ready for an action-packed holiday... 25th Dec 2025."

For the unversed, Alia's other film, Love And War, starring Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor, was earlier scheduled to release on Christmas of 2025. However, it got postponed to March 20, 2026.

Alpha will release in Christmas 2025, clashing with Avatar 3

A Redditor mentioned that Alia and Sharvani's Alpha will be classing with Avatar 3.

A user wrote, "Laziest poster ever made".

Another user wrote, "Why are they clashing with Avatar 3 why."

In the film Alpha, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari play spy agents in the film. This is the first female-led spy action drama film that is being directed by Shiv Rawail.

Work Front

Alia Bhatt Jigra will be released on October 11, 2024. Jigra marks Alia's first collaboration with director Vasan Bala, known for thrillers like Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota (2018) and Monica, O My Darling (2022). Jigra is co-produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.