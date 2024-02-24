Over a month after being inspired by his spirit, the legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar made good on his promise during a recent trip to Kashmir, meeting with the captain of the Jammu and Kashmir Para cricket team, Amir Hussain Lone.

After watching his video on social media, Sachin Tendulkar on January 12 this year had promised to meet Amir Hussain Lone.

During this visit to Kashmir Valley, Sachin Tendulkar made it a point to meet the inspiring cricketer of Kashmir because he had promised to meet him.

For Amir Hussain Lone, it was like a dream come true because the captain Jammu and Kashmir Para cricket team is a big fan of "Master Blaster".

When Tendulkar visited Kashmir, he fulfilled his promise to meet Amir. Their conversation revolved around their shared love for cricket. Hussain expressed unbridled joy at meeting his role model, while Tendulkar commended him for his determination and resilience.

As a token of appreciation, Tendulkar gifted Amir a bat inscribed with a heartfelt message: "To Amir, the real hero. Keep inspiring." The signature of the cricketing legend adorned this precious gift.

What I am today is all due to you sir, Lone tells Tendulkar

Although Sachin Tendulkar hailed Amir Lone as a source of inspiration for the youth, the specially-abled cricketer of Kashmir said that it was due to the inspiration of the "Master Blaster" that he was playing cricket braving all odds.

To Amir, the real hero. Keep inspiring!



It was a pleasure meeting you. pic.twitter.com/oouk55lDkw — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 24, 2024

"I desired to become a cricketer. Despite losing both arms in a tragic accident, I continued playing cricket and it was in 2013 when first played professional cricket. Today I am captain of the Jammu and Kashmir Para cricket team", Lone Tendulkar.

Tendulkar took to social media to share his sentiments. He expressed delight at meeting Amir and reiterated his admiration for the Para cricket team captain. "Amir has achieved the seemingly impossible," Tendulkar wrote. "His story is a testament to the power of cricket in inspiring millions."

Amir lost both arms in a tragic accident

Amir Lone, a para cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, had caught Tendulkar's attention through a training video.

Despite losing both arms in a tragic accident at the age of eight, Amir's unwavering passion for cricket propelled him forward. Now, leading the Jammu & Kashmir Para cricket team, he stands as an inspiration to all.

Amir Hussain Lone's journey—from adversity to triumph—serves as a beacon of hope. His unique playing style and indomitable spirit continue to inspire generations. And as Tendulkar hoped, perhaps one day, we'll see the Little Master donning a jersey with Amir's name—a fitting tribute to the real hero of the game.

And Amir has made the impossible possible. I am so touched watching this! Shows how much love and dedication he has for the game.



Hope I get to meet him one day and get a jersey with his name. Well done for inspiring millions who are passionate about playing the sport. https://t.co/s5avOPXwYT — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 12, 2024

On January 12 Tendulkar promised to meet Lone

In a viral video, Amir Hussain Lone expressed his desire to meet Tendulkar once in his life.

Touched after watching his Tendulkar promised to meet Amir Hussain in the future.

"And Amir has made the impossible possible. I am so touched watching this! Shows how much love and dedication he has for the game. Hope I get to meet him one day and get a jersey with his name. Well done for inspiring millions who are passionate about playing the sport," he posted on his social media account.