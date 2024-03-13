The Boult Striker Pro makes a noteworthy entry into the budget-friendly smartwatch market, offering an array of features at an attractive price point of Rs 1,999. From a compelling design to rich features, this budget smartwatch is the gateway to the wearable space for many first-time buyers. Should you consider this smartwatch as you embark on a whole new experience of wearables? Let's find out.

In this review, we delve into its design, display, features, and overall performance to help you assess the pros and cons of the watch before you make the purchase.

Design and Display:

Boult Striker Pro goes for a Zinc Alloy Metallic Frame and a classic circular dial, but it's the all-black avatar that gives it a striking appeal. The flexibility to switch between multiple straps adds versatility to its appearance. Despite the chain not feeling premium, the lightweight design is a notable comfort.

The 1.43-inch round AMOLED Always on Display with a resolution of 466x466 pixels and a brightness of 750 Nits stands out in this price range. While the 60Hz refresh rate may show occasional sluggishness in animations, the display offers decent outdoor visibility. For the price, what the watch offers is quite impressive.

Taking inspiration from some premium offerings, there's also a functional Crown that allows seamless navigation for those who find the touch a bit sluggish. Interestingly, there's also Intelligent Voice Assistant and BT Calling feature enhance hands-free control, but it lacks the efficiency of premium counterparts. Overall, the Striker Pro has plenty of features for its asking price.

With IP67 water resistance and dustproof capabilities, the Striker Pro ensures comprehensive protection, making it a reliable companion for daily use and intense workouts. This is rare for a smartwatch at its price, but a welcome addition.

Tracking health

Beyond timekeeping, the watch integrates a health monitoring system. Fitness enthusiasts will appreciate the inclusion of 120+ Sports Modes and features like SpO2 Blood Oxygen Saturation, Heart Rate Monitoring, Blood Pressure Monitoring, Menstrual Cycle Tracking, and Sleep Monitoring. But upon testing, we found inaccuracies in the results of heart rate, BP and sleep. It did manage to track steps and activity with few inaccuracies. But you cannot fully rely on these stats for your marathon preparations.

But what's most exciting is the inclusion of an extensive array of customization options, including 150+ Cloud-based Watch Faces and the ability to craft Custom Watch Faces. Animated Watch Faces and multiple UI Styles cater to diverse users.

To top it all off, there's a useful Find My Phone function, which can come in handy for those who keep misplacing their phones. It is these little features that make the Striker Pro stand out. But having expectations you'd otherwise have of a premium smartwatch is a long stretch for the Boult Striker Pro.

Conclusion

Priced at an initial offering of Rs 1,999, the Boult Striker Pro positions itself as a wallet-friendly yet feature-rich smartwatch. It emerges as a compelling choice for those seeking an affordable smartwatch without compromising much on features and functionality. But don't get your hopes too high, as it does offer more for less; quality and efficiency take a backseat in certain areas. But this watch can mark your foray into the wearable space without burning a hole in your pocket.