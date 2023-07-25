The Boult Crown X Smartwatch boasts some attractive features that make it a budget-friendly option for style-conscious youths venturing into the world of wearables. With its long battery life, sleek design, and IP67 durability, the watch certainly ticks some boxes. However, its performance leaves a bit to be desired, and the health tracking capabilities are only decent at best.

The standout feature of the Boult Crown X is its good battery life, ensuring it can keep up with your active lifestyle without constant charging. The sleek design and IP67 rating make it a durable companion that can withstand daily wear and tear with ease. The watch's matte finish, especially the bronze shade on the sides of the dial, adds to its stylish and sophisticated appearance. Its stable connection adds to its appeal, but the pairing process requires some patience as finding the right Boult app can be a task. However, Boult tells IBTimes that soon there will be a single app for all of its wearables, which can fix a lot of confusion for users.

However, the watch's performance falls short of expectations. We noticed in some cases that the speaker in the watch takes over, leaving them with no audio on their phones, which can be frustrating. Additionally, the app ecosystem seems to lack depth and could use a major overhaul to enhance its functionality. But the watch's ability to answer calls directly from the wrist is a practical feature, offering convenience for users on the go.

1 / 3





The Boult Crown X offers a comprehensive range of health and fitness tracking features, including SpO2, heart rate, menstrual cycles, blood pressure, and breath training, making it a valuable tool for health-conscious users. With an impressive selection of 120 sports modes, the watch caters to a wide range of fitness activities, allowing users to track their performance during various exercises. During outdoor walking tests, the step tracking feature showed inaccuracy compared to the Apple Watch S8, which might be a consideration for fitness enthusiasts seeking precise data.

The 2-inch display of the Crown X is impressively bright, but it lacks the soft AMOLED touch found in higher-end smartwatches. Navigating through the watch's features can be confusing initially and might take some time to get used to. The crown feature is a nice touch, but the click sound fails to match the satisfying feedback of the Apple Watch, which might be disappointing for some users.

We felt some discomfort during extended wear, as the non-breathable strap can cause uneasiness and leave marks on the wrist. The dial size is deemed to be suitable and not bothersome during everyday use.

On the positive side, the watch offers an abundance of watch faces, allowing users to personalize their experience to their liking. For those who prioritize aesthetics and a good-looking smartwatch above all else, the Boult Crown X does deliver in that aspect. There are also some cool games to be played on that tiny screen, which are fun to pass time.

Conclusion

At its price point of Rs 1499, the Boult Crown X provides a decent package for those seeking a stylish entry into the world of wearables without breaking the bank. However, if you're looking for robust performance, advanced health tracking, and a more polished app ecosystem, you might need to explore other options in the market. Ultimately, the Boult Crown X is best suited for individuals who value aesthetics and a trendy smartwatch appearance over comprehensive functionality.

Overall, the Boult Crown X excels in health and fitness tracking, offering a plethora of features to monitor various aspects of well-being. Its call management functionality further adds to its usability and convenience. However, users looking for absolute step tracking accuracy might need to weigh this consideration against the watch's other features.