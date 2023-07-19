Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan starrer Bawaal is all set to premier on Amazon Prime Videos from July 21, 2023. On Tuesday evening, the makers hosted a special screening of Bawaal for fraternity, the event was attended by the who's who of Bollywood, including Nora Fatehi, Pooja Hegde, Avneet Kaur, Rakul Preet Singh among others.

Janhvi and Varun posed for the paparazzi, one of the clips that have now gone viral, showing Varun cleaning something on Janhvi's nose as several cameras flashed as Janhvi and Varun were caught in a moment.

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in a gorgeous bodycon fit, with a sleeveless sweetheart neckline

For the screening night, Janhvi Kapoor opted for a body-hugging metallic silver mermaid gown the actress paired oozed oomph in a plunging neckline gown, flaunting her curves.

Janhvi was brutally trolled for his attire. A section of netizens dubbed as, "Plastic covered in foil".

A user wrote, "Acting pr kam lekin figure pe kuchh jyada hi dyaan Diya he isne." (She could have taken her acting career seriously).

Another said, "Plastic Kapoor."

The third user commented, "Ye Foilpaper mien plastic kisne Bhara." (It seems plastic is wrapped in foil paper).

The fourth one wrote, "Aage plastic pichhe plastic munh pe plastic everything is made of plastic." (From her face to figure everything is made of plastic).

The next one wrote, "Plastic rubber and Botox."

"Plastic covered in foil," mentioned another.

Work front

Apart from Bawaal. Janhvi Kapoor has Mr & Mrs Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao, Devara and Ulajh to look forward to.