Several bizarre weddings have taken place during the pandemic, one such surfaced on social media that left netizens surprised. A man belonging to Chhattisgarh married two women at the same time in presence of family members and villagers with all the rituals.

Chandu Maurya, 24, married both his girlfriends at a ceremony attended by 500 people on January 5. The wedding video and invitation card of Chandu Maurya's marriage function have gone viral on social media.

'We started living in the same house like a family'

According to Hindustan Times reports, Chandu Maurya, a marginal farmer and labourer of a remote village of Maoist-affected Bastar district, went to install electricity poles in Tokapal area. There the man met 21-year-old tribal girl Sundari Kashyap and both fell in love. They then kept in touch over phone calls and planned to marry.

A year later, 20-year-old Haseena Baghel reached Chandu's village Tikralohnga to attend a relative's marriage. Chandu fell in love again. When Haseena expressed her love, Chandu confessed that he was already in a relationship but Haseena insisted that they keep in touch over the phone.

"Both Haseena and Sundari came to know about each other and agreed to have a relationship with me. We were in touch over the phone but one day Haseena landed at my home to live with me. When Sundari came to know that Haseena is here, she also came to me. And since then, we started living in the same house like a family," Chandu, who lives with his parents and two siblings, told Hindustan Times.

'Both the girlfriends agreed they both will live with me forever'

A few months later, the villagers and the family member started questioning the live-in relationship of Chandu with the two women."Fed-up with the questions, I decided to marry both of them because they both loved me. I can't betray them. They agreed they both will live with me forever," said Chandu.

This is not the first time an unusual wedding has taken place. Last year, a resident of Madhya Pradesh's Betul, married two women at a ceremony on July 8. One of the women was the man's girlfriend and the other was a bride chosen by his parents.