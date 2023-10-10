Within eight months after the gruesome selective killing security forces eliminated both the killers of Kashmiri Pandit bank guard Sanjay Sharma who was shot dead by terrorists on February 26 this year in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

On Tuesday security forces eliminated two terrorists including one who was involved in the gruesome killing of Sanjay Sharma.

Two terrorists of proscribed Lashker-e-Toiba (LeT) were killed in an encounter with a joint team of police, CRPF, and Army in Shopian district on Tuesday.

The killed terrorists have been identified as Marifat Maqbool son of Mohammad Mangloo of Cheigund Keegam, Shopian, and Jazim Farooq alias Abrar son of Farooq Ahmad Wani of Heff Shirmal Shopian.

As per the police records, he said, both terrorists were categorized and involved in several cases including attacks.

According to police, Jazim Farooq alias Abrar was involved in case FIR No. 14/2023 under section 302, 307 IPC, 7/27Arms Act, 16, 18, 20 UAP Act of Police Station Litter pertaining to the killing of Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma.

Marifat Maqbool, he said, was involved in case FIR No 202/2022 under section 20, 38 ULA(P) Act of Police Station Shopian.

According to police based on specific information regarding the presence of terrorists in the Alshipora area of the south Kashmir district, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by J&K Police, Army, and CRPF in the area.

As the joint search party approached toward the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon them, which was retaliated, leading to an encounter.

In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists of the LeT outfit were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of the encounter.

Another terrorist involved in Sanjay Sharma's killing was killed on February 28

Important to mention here that security forces had already eliminated two terrorists on February 28. Both terrorists were involved in the killing of Sanjay Sharma.

The 40-year-old Sharma was shot dead by the terrorists in Pulwama district on February 26, in a local market, adding to the series of targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandit community members in Kashmir.

As per police records, LeT terrorist Aqib Mushtaq Bhat of Pulwama had masterminded the killing of Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma. He was killed in the Awantipora encounter on February 28.

Aqib was an "A" category terrorist and was initially working with Hizbul Mujahideen.

According to police, two terrorists of LeT namely Aqib Mohammad Bhat and Jazim Farooq alias Abrar were involved in the killing of Sanjay Sharma.