Boris Johnson is likely to visit India at the end of April, marking British Prime Minister's first major international trip after Britain's exit from the European Union. Johnson's earlier plan to visit India in January was canceled due to rising COVID-19 cases in the UK. Now, the much-awaited trip is back on the agenda and it looks like the date has also been finalised.

According to a report by ANI, Johnson's India visit is likely to take place on April 26, although an official confirmation is pending. The same report also suggested that Johnson would also pay a visit outside Delhi. The cities being considered for Johnson's visit include Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai.

Johnson and his India visit

British PM was expected to be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations in January, but there was an outbreak of a new COVID variant, for which Johnson postponed his planned trip. At the time, UK announced that Johnson would visit India in the first half of 2021 or at least before the UK's G7 summit in June, where PM Narendra Modi has been invited as a guest.

The visit, Johnson's government said, would "tilt" its focus towards the Indo-Pacific region as part of its Integrated Review of government policy for the coming years, saying the area increasingly represented the geopolitical centre of the world.