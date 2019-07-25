It looks like the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom has gotten off on the wrong foot with the Royal Palace. Reportedly, Boris Johnson broke royal protocol shortly after meeting the Queen and becoming Prime Minister.

It is being reported that the Queen invited the new Tory leader to become Prime Minister during an audience at Buckingham Palace this afternoon. But Mr. Johnson broke royal protocol when he went on to share what Her Majesty said to him when they met, Euronews and NBC News journalist Vincent McAviney claimed.

The reporter tweeted that Mr. Johnson said the Queen told him: "I don't know why anyone would want the job [of Prime Minister]."

McAviney added: "The PM revealed it during a tour in Number 10 before being told off by staff not to repeat those things so loudly." Mr. Johnson was appointed following Theresa May's resignation on Wednesday.

Mr. Johnson doesn't seem to be off to a good start. He has a very big task ahead of him and the next ninety days are crucial for his administration. We may be able to chalk up the faux pas to overexcitement, but he may already have rubbed the Palace the wrong way.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: "The Queen received in Audience The Right Honourable Boris Johnson MP this afternoon and requested him to form a new Administration.....Mr. Johnson accepted Her Majesty's offer and kissed hands upon his appointment as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury." Boris Johnson will be leading Britain's exit from the European Union, a task his predecessor Teresa May wasn't able to accomplish. We will have to wait and see if Boris Johnson is successful in helping Britain leave the European Union. You can check out the tweet here: