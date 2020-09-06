The Indo-Canadian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov have made it to the second round of the men's doubles event at the ongoing US Open after defeating the American pair of Ernesto Escobedo and Noah Rubin in straight sets.

Rohan Bopanna announces the win

On Friday, Bopanna and Shapovalov beat 6-2,6-4 in a match that lasted one hour and 22 minutes.

After the win, Bopanna took to Twitter and wrote, "Through to the second round. Denis Shapovalov #USOpen."

Bopanna and Shapovalov will now lock horns with German pair of Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Miles -- who had defeated the Australian pair of Luke Saville and Max Purcell -- for a place in the quarterfinals.