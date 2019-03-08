R Kannan of Jayamkondaan and Ivan Thanthiran fame has collaborated with Atharvaa for his latest movie Boomerang. The Tamil movie has Megha Akash playing the female lead.

Indhuja Ravichandran, Upen Patel, Sathish, Narayan Lucky, RJ Balaji, Suhasini Manirathnam and many others are part of the cast. The movie has Radhan's music, Prasanna Kumar's cinematography, while TS Suresh has done the editing.

Story:

Boomerang is an action thriller in which Atharvaa plays the role of Shakthi, an engineer and a person working in an IT Company. He returns to his native Pudukottai after being fired from the company. Upon returning to his village, he along with his two buddies join hands to work towards improving the lives of the villagers.

While fighting for a cause Shakthi invites a lot of trouble for himself. The challenges that he face in his journey forms the crux of the story. The movie tries to addresses the need for the interlinking of rivers, while trying to convey that people can serve the society without being in power.

Review:

The Tamil movie, which has created quite a buzz, will see the light of the day on 8 March. Here, we bring you the live audience review of Boomerang: