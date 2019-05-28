Producer Boney Kapoor's crime-thriller Mom, starring Sridevi and Akshaye Khanna, is having a remarkable run at the Chinese box office. In fact, it has become one of the highest grossing Indian films in China, crossing the Rs 100 crore mark in the country. Mom had released in India on May 10, 2019.

As per reports, the film earned $10 million in its first week in China. The film is doing well on weekdays which indicate it has found appreciation among the audiences. Mom shows no signs of slowing down in its second week. As per current trends, the film has managed to cross the $15 million mark (100 crores) on its 13th day in China. The film is showing very strong hold at China box-office and drops are minuscule. The Maoyan rating for the movie is 9.3, which is exceptional.

The film is very close to Boney's heart as it marked Sridevi's 300th movie in Bollywood. What made the film all the more important was that it was her last release before her tragic death. The film is directed by Ravi Udyawar, showed Sridevi as a mother who sets out to seek vengeance for the gang rape of her stepdaughter.

Sridevi won the Best Actress National Award posthumously for her role in the movie. The film was previously released in 40 regions including Poland, Russia, the UK, the US, Singapore and the Czech Republic.

Boney's future projects include Tamil film Nerkonda Paarvai (2019) and No Entry Mein Entry (2020).