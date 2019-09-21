After successfully remaking it in Tamil, Boney Kapoor is now preparing for the Telugu version of Bollywood movie Pink. The producer has approached a few big names from Tollywood and Balakrishna along with Pawan Kalyan are the front runners to play the lead role enacted by Amitabh Bachchan in the original.

As per the reports in the Telugu media, Boney Kapoor had approached Balakrishna a while ago and also has started talks with Pawan Kalyan, who has taken a break from the films after entering politics. It has to be seen whether the Power Star can make out time for the movie, which has a good message to the society.

However, an official confirmation is awaited.

The Tamil version of Pink titled Nerkonda Paarvai was released in August and met with success at the box office. Ajith Kumar stepped into the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan in the Kollywood version. The story of the H Vinoth-directorial was tweaked to suit the tastes of the Kollywood audience.

Pink revolves around three girls, who are falsely accused of various charges. Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang played the key roles, while Big B was seen in the role of a lawyer.

Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam and Andrea Tariang (enacted the same role in Tamil version) played the victims of a false case and Ajith was seen as the lawyer who fights the injustice while exposing the existing patriarchy in the society.