Boney Kapoor is a cool dad. Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor have always spoken about how Boney has tried to fit into their lives and adopt their gen Z lifestyle ever since Sridevi passed away. And recently, Boney gave a proof of that by talking about Janhvi's boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya.

Boney confirms Janhvi - Shikhar relationship

Boney not only praised Shikhar but also confirmed that Janhvi is indeed dating him. What's more? He also revealed that even when his baby girl wasn't dating Pahariya, he knew that he could never be an 'ex'. "I love him and in fact, in between a couple of years back Janhvi was not seeing him but I was still friendly to him," he said in an interview.

"I was convinced he can never be an ex. He'll be around. When any person is there for you in any capacity whether it's for me, whether it's for Janhvi, whether it's for Arjun, he is friendly to all. So I feel we're blessed to have somebody like him in our setup," Boney further said. Shikhar is the grandson of former Maharashtra chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde.

Janhvi praises Shikhar

On Koffee with Karan too, Janhvi Kapoor had praised Shikhar and revealed how he has always been there for the family without expecting anything in return. She said that he has been there not just for her but even for Boney and Khushi in his own way, without being a pushover. "He was just there in a very selfless, dignified way, and in a way that I have not seen many men capable of being there for another human being," the Bawaal actress had said on Karan Johar's couch.