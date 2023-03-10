It is yet another interesting weekend for OTT buffs. The most-awaited Yogi Babu's Bommai Nayyagi is making its streaming debut this week.

From Rana Naidu to Luther: The fallen Sun and The Glory 2, a slew of interesting films and web series are up for release on the OTT platforms this week.

Take a look:

Happy Family: Conditions Apply

When: March 10

Where: Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Cast: Raj Babbar, Ratna Pathak Shah, Atul Kulkarni, Ayesha Jhulka

Plot: A light-hearted, family comedy which follows the lives of Dholakias, a joint family comprising four generations living together in Mumbai. The Dholakias are vibrant characters with unique quirks which land them in situations that are equal parts hilarious and peculiar. It's in these imperfections that they find the perfect bond that keeps them together.

Dada

When: March 10

Where: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Kavin, Aparna Das, VTV Ganesh

Language: Tamil

Plot: Manikandan and Sindhu are in love and accidentally become teenage parents. They face obstacles and situations to bring up their son, Adithya.

Boudi Canteen

When: March 10

Where: Zee5

Cast: Subhasree Ganguly, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Soham Chakraborty, Anashua Majumdar

Language: Bengali

Plot: Poulami, a school teacher and housewife, dreams of utilising her cooking skills to start her own business. But as she takes a bold step towards building her enterprise, will she find her way to success?

Rana Naidu

When: March 10

Where: Netflix

Cast: Venkatesh Daggubati, Rana Daggubati, Surveen Chawla

Language: Hindi, Telugu

Plot: Rana Naidu is the go-to problem solver for the rich and famous. But when his father is released from jail, the one mess he can't handle may be his own.

Run Baby Run

When: March 10

Where: Disney+Hotstar

Cast: RJ Balaji, Aishwarya Rajesh, Isha Talwar, Radhika Sarathkumar, Smruthi Venkat

Language: Tamil

Plot: Sathya's simple life takes a drastic turn after he tries to help an unknown woman in trouble. How will he escape from this complicated situation?

Boomai Nayyagi

When: March 10

Where: Zee5

Cast: Yogi Babu, Srmathi, Shubatra

Language: Tamil

Plot: Velu is a humble worker at a tea stall. His life turns upside down when his young daughter is sexually assaulted by men from influential families in the village. Will Velu be able to get justice?