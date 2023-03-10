It is yet another interesting weekend for OTT buffs. The most-awaited Yogi Babu's Bommai Nayyagi is making its streaming debut this week.
From Rana Naidu to Luther: The fallen Sun and The Glory 2, a slew of interesting films and web series are up for release on the OTT platforms this week.
Take a look:
Happy Family: Conditions Apply
When: March 10
Where: Amazon Prime Video
Language: Hindi
Cast: Raj Babbar, Ratna Pathak Shah, Atul Kulkarni, Ayesha Jhulka
Plot: A light-hearted, family comedy which follows the lives of Dholakias, a joint family comprising four generations living together in Mumbai. The Dholakias are vibrant characters with unique quirks which land them in situations that are equal parts hilarious and peculiar. It's in these imperfections that they find the perfect bond that keeps them together.
Dada
When: March 10
Where: Amazon Prime Video
Cast: Kavin, Aparna Das, VTV Ganesh
Language: Tamil
Plot: Manikandan and Sindhu are in love and accidentally become teenage parents. They face obstacles and situations to bring up their son, Adithya.
Boudi Canteen
When: March 10
Where: Zee5
Cast: Subhasree Ganguly, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Soham Chakraborty, Anashua Majumdar
Language: Bengali
Plot: Poulami, a school teacher and housewife, dreams of utilising her cooking skills to start her own business. But as she takes a bold step towards building her enterprise, will she find her way to success?
Rana Naidu
When: March 10
Where: Netflix
Cast: Venkatesh Daggubati, Rana Daggubati, Surveen Chawla
Language: Hindi, Telugu
Plot: Rana Naidu is the go-to problem solver for the rich and famous. But when his father is released from jail, the one mess he can't handle may be his own.
Run Baby Run
When: March 10
Where: Disney+Hotstar
Cast: RJ Balaji, Aishwarya Rajesh, Isha Talwar, Radhika Sarathkumar, Smruthi Venkat
Language: Tamil
Plot: Sathya's simple life takes a drastic turn after he tries to help an unknown woman in trouble. How will he escape from this complicated situation?
Boomai Nayyagi
When: March 10
Where: Zee5
Cast: Yogi Babu, Srmathi, Shubatra
Language: Tamil
Plot: Velu is a humble worker at a tea stall. His life turns upside down when his young daughter is sexually assaulted by men from influential families in the village. Will Velu be able to get justice?