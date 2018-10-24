Two explosive devices were reportedly sent to the New York City suburb home of Bill and Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama's office in Washington DC on Wednesday, October 24. The devices were sent via mail, a law enforcement official said.

The device at Clintons' residence was found late on Tuesday, October 23, by a technician, who screens mails for Hillary's office. A similar device was then found at Obama's office in Washington DC early Wednesday morning.

The Secret Service said that the package, sent to Obama, was intercepted in Washington DC before it could be delivered.

"The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such," the agency said in a statement. adding that Clintons and Obama were safe.

"The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them," the Secret Service added.

The representatives of Obama or the Clintons are yet to speak of the incidents.

Meanwhile, the threats come just a day after a similar package was sent to George Soros, the philanthropist who is often targeted by far-right groups. The explosive device sent to Soros was found in the mailbox of his Bedford home in New York. Now, the Secret Service believes that the same person could be the one to send the device to the Clintons' residence as well, reported the Washington Post.

CNN Newsroom evacuated

In yet another update, the Time Warner Centre in New York that hosts the CNN office has been evacuated after reports of a suspicious package being found in the premises.

We are being evacuated right now at time warner center in NYC. Striking scene as alarm went off as @jimsciutto and @PoppyHarlowCNN were on air. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) October 24, 2018

For everyone asking, we are evacuated and safe. Never seen anything like that. Emergency vehicles are outside on the scene. We are following evacuation protocol. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) October 24, 2018

CNN New York was just evacuated. Police everywhere pic.twitter.com/yZLB6Cep0i — Eric Levenson (@ejleven) October 24, 2018

The New York Police Department is now at the premises and investigating the package. The Time Warner Center is at the Columbus Circle in Manhattan near the Central Park and the area has been cordoned off.

(This is a developing story)