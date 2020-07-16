The President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for COVID-19 once again on Wednesday after he contracted the infection last week. The development was reported by CNN Brasil after Bolsonaro told the publication about his new test result and said that he would undergo another test for coronavirus in few more days.

Bolsonaro, on Monday, expressed his desire to get tested for COVID-19 after being in isolation for a week and not being able to stand it. He was waiting "anxiously" for the test results as he couldn't "stand this routine of staying at home. It's horrible," the president was quoted as saying by CNN Brasil.

Bolsonaro testing positive, downplaying risks

Bolsonaro first announced his positive COVID-19 test result on July 7 after constantly dismissing the seriousness of the pandemic, which has gripped the entire world in fear. He called coronavirus nothing more than a "little flu" even as Brazil emerged as the worst-hit nation by the virus after the US.

Brazil has reported 1.9 million cases so far and nearly 75,000 deaths due to the COVID-19. President Bolsonaro's actions have draws serious criticism from public health experts after he rallied against lockdowns and was often sighted without wearing a face mask. But the president is currently under quarantine at the official residence of the president of Brazil, Palacio da Alvorada.