Noted Bollywood actor and Equestrian Randeep Hooda will be special guest, accompanied by Bollywood actor and filmmaker Rahul Mittra at the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Japan at a function in New Delhi on Sunday.

The anniversary celebrations will include Horse-riding performances of Yabusame, one of Japan's traditional martial art and Tent pegging which is a cavalry sport of ancient origin widely played in India. The highlight of the event include Bollywood star and equestrian Randeep Hooda riding a horse, apart from delivering a key note address on the occasion.

While Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pandey will preside over the function, Japanese Ambassador to India Suzuki Hiroshi, representatives of Japan Association Delhi, Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry in India, Japan Foundation New Delhi, JETRO New Delhi Office, JICA India Office and JNTO Delhi Office, apart from top diplomats and corporate honchos of both the countries are expected to attend this coveted event.

Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida had visited India on March 19 earlier this year for two days for the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had expressed his happiness to see the ties between both countries "deepened in every sphere, whether strategic, economic or people-to-people contacts."