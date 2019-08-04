Parvez Numarry a top Film Maker, Social Activist and a Philanthropist has changed the phase of the film industry with his impeccable skills in movie making. Also he owns a New Jersey real estate company in USA Facetime Pictures LLC.

Having an eye of the tiger in recognising the talent and giving tremendous opportunities Parvez not supporting nepotism has always given the deserving a chance to prove themselves.

Being a magnifico and carries a business sensitivity Parvez soon will be introducing the largest media service in India. Challenging the US digitally market by Producing and Promoting astounding content.

Analyst say that "the vision and the launch of the business plan laid by FaceTime Pictures - Parvez Numarry shall give incredible competition to Netflix, Amazon prime, Hotstar etc"

Surely! We just can't wait to witness the boom of the content from India reaching in the digital world. Wonder what surprise will it be getting along with!

IBT does not endorse any of the above content.