2020 is a tough year for Bollywood. Be it the sudden demise of talented actors such as Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput to the busting of the drug racket in the entertainment industry, celebs are constantly making headlines for the wrong reasons.

Ever since Sushant was found dead in his apartment on June 14, many theories and conspiracies have come forwarded related to his death.

While initially, some claimed it's a murder, later a drug link was discovered. Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and many other names like Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh and more have come forth in the leaked 'drug chats'.

From discussing 'Maal' to 'Cigarettes' and other banned narcotics, Bollywood divas have been caught procuring and consuming drugs. And one banned drug that made headline with the slightest link to Sushant's death was Cannabidiol (CBD Oil).

While Sushant's fan, family and many celebs condemned the use of drugs and demanded the end of drug racket in the film industry, Sutapa Sikdar, wife of late actor Irrfan Khan has demanded the legalization of CBD oil in India and the reason will leave you in shock.

Missing her late husband last night, Sutapa Sikdar took her social media account to express her emotions. She shared a picture of the hospital where Irrfan Khan was being treated in London and wrote, "London revisit looking at his hospital room from the outside like every time I did while he was there."

Along with her heartfelt post, she also mentioned some hashtag out of which, one talked about legalizing the CBD Oil in India and no, she was not promoting the drug culture.

Why Irrfan Khan's wife wants CBD Oil to be legal in India?

CBD oil is known helps in providing relief in the pain caused due to cancer treatment, and as per the media reports, Sutapa seems to be demanding legalisation of the same. The oil made by extracting CBD from the cannabis plant is often used for many medicinal purposes in the west and has several benefits in taken in the prescribed dosage.

Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with the neuroendocrine tumour in 2018 after which he was taken to London for the treatment. After fighting the battle with cancer for almost 2 years, he bid us adieu on April 29, 2020. His sons and wife Sutapa are often spotted sharing a heartfelt post for the late actor and reminiscing his memories.