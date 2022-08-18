Jacqueline Fernandez seems to be paying a huge price after being dragged into the alleged money laundering case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. She is now being unofficially boycotted by Bollywood as no filmmaker is willing to sign her.

How Bollywood Maintaining Safe Distance From Her

A report on Bollywood Hungama claims that the industry has started maintaining distance from her after the Enforcement Directorate named her as an accused in the multi-crore money laundering case.

"She (Jacqueline) had been losing work rapidly after the ED's multiple summons. The recent films that she's been seen in like Bachchan Pandey and Vikrant Rona were all old projects. No one is signing her for new films considering the uncertainty," the website quotes a source as saying on the condition of anonymity.

After the ED named her as the accused, the chances of her arrest is said to be very high and it is unlikely that she will bounce back from this setback, the report adds.

"It's really sad. She is a very nice girl. She got embroiled in this without knowing what she was getting into," a female colleague of Jacqueline told Bollywood Hungama.

Rs 200 Crore Money Laundering Case

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has been named as an accused in the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) supplementary charge sheet filed in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, claim sources.

The ED is likely to file a second supplementary prosecution complaint against the actress before the Patiala House Court on Wednesday.

Jacqueline and Nora Fatehi, also a Bollywood actress, have already recorded their statement as witnesses in the case.

Earlier, fixed deposits worth Rs 7.2 crore belonging to Jacqueline were attached by the ED.

The probe agency termed these gifts and properties as proceeds of crime received by the actress.

It was alleged in the charge sheet that Pinky used to choose costly gifts for Jacqueline and later used to drop them at her house after the payments were made by Chandrashekhar.