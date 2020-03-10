It's not hidden from anyone that Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most loved stars by paparazzi. But ever since Bebo and Saif were blessed by their little munchkin Taimur, the limelight has fallen on him. He has been snapped ever since he was brought to Kareena on the hospital bed. Taimur is always spotted either hanging out with his mother or playing with his father. Getting the outdoorsy genes from his father, he has been spotted doing horse riding as well as playing football. Although earlier his pictures were uploaded by fans and family members, now the debutant Instagrammer Kareena Kapoor Khan, his beloved mommy is also sharing his pictures.

As the whole B-Town is soaked today in beautiful hues, adorable pictures of Taimur Ali Khan has gone viral. Bollywood paparazzi snapped the Nawabs stepping out to play Holi, donning all-white attire. Mommy Kareena also shared a picture of little Taimur with a pink Gulal on his cheeks. She shared a picture on her Instagram story and wrote, "Looks like Pink is his colour too"

Taimur looked cute in a white kurta-pyjama. His look was completed with a brown cap. Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan wore white suit with Plazo and Saif Ali Khan looked royal in white kurta-pyajama.

Actor Kunal Kemmu also celebrated Holi after a decade and shared an adorable post with his little daughter Inaaya. He wrote, "Thank you children for bringing back the joys and colour and making me feel like a child once again. I haven't played Holi in the last 12 years and I thought I never would but thanks to Inaaya I did go to her friends Holi party and ended up having so much fun."

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was last seen in Good Newwz with Akshay Kumar, is all ready with her upcoming flick Angrezi medium with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan.