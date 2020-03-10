Bollywood couples never fail to give us relationship goals. From heartfelt Valentine's day posts to tucking the hair behind the hair act, stars make sure to spread the love in the air. One such B-Town couple is Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput. Fans have been gushing over their love-filled pictures and posts ever since the couple got married. Be it their anniversary pictures or the one with the adorable kids Misha and Zain, every post by this celebrity couple will leave you awestruck.

Today, while the country is drenched in various shades of colours, Mira Rajput's recent post shows that she is soaked in love. Celebrating the festival of colours, Mira shared a post with Shahid Kapoor's initials 'SK ' painted on her neck, with a red heart. She shared this picture on Instagram and wrote, "love life in technicolour"

Mira's Holi attire

In these Holi pictures, Mira can be seen having fun with her girl gang, donning a multicolored shirt with a bright yellow mini-skirt. She completed her attire with a side purse and big dark sunglasses. The couple who got married in 2015 has two beautiful children together, Misha and Zain. Though Mira hails from a complete non-filmy family, still she very knows how to manage and tackle the paparazzi.

Talking about the same with Hindustan Times, Shahid once said, "I remember looking at us together, and at that moment itself, I knew that she has her own individuality. Later too, when we came to Mumbai and hosted a small get-together for friends and some people from the [film] fraternity, she was extremely comfortable."

After the huge success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is now shooting for his upcoming movie, Jersey. Recently, the star was spotted shooting for the same in Chandigarh. On his birthday this year, Mira gave him a surprise on the shoot location and the couple spends some quality time afterward.