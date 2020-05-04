The lockdown has been going on for a while now and as things are slowly looking like they'll inch towards normalcy, the government has announced that liquor shops will be opened up. This raises numerous questions around logistics, safety, etc.

Some Bollywood celebrities have reacted on the new announcement. Some believe that this may not be the wisest move considering the risk it poses to the general public and how this may only add to the chaos which has so far been minimised due to the strict restrictions in place.

Celebs react to liquor shops being opened

With the lockdown in place, there have been a lot of restrictions on movement as well as supplies of commodities. The government is trying to slowly inch towards normalcy by relaxing the lockdown restrictions to a certain extent in those areas which don't happen to be hotspots for the virus even as the number of cases in the country continues to rise. Therefore, we see the entry of Lockdown 3.0 which was announced till May 18.

This will be a new version of the lockdown with a few relaxations. In a new move, liquor shops have been opened and this has invited a lot of criticism and questions over whether this is in the best interests of the people. Ever since the shops were opened, they've witnessed long queues in front of them and this has raised concerns whether social distancing is being observed.

Certain Bollywood celebs reacted to the opening of liquor shops expressing disapproval. Actress Malaika Arora wrote on her Instagram story, "I still don't get what was the need or desperation or necessity to open liquor shops!! Bad bad idea. Only gonna create more chaos, domestic abuse, child abuse."

Javed Akhtar also expressed his concern over the matter

Opening liquor shops during the lock down will only bring disastrous results . In any case according to all the surveys nowadays domestic Violence has increased to a large extent .liquor will make these days even more dangerous of for women and children . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) May 2, 2020

Raveena Tandon made a sarcastic remark on the move

Yaaay for paan/gutka shops! Excellent, the spitting starts again! Wonderful!! https://t.co/KRyOv7HcKT — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) May 1, 2020

Whether or not this move was a good one, that is for time to decide. There's no denying though that opening liquor shops may cause issues, not just Coronavirus-related.