The 6th International Yoga Day is here and India is celebrating, this year in a slightly different manner without the large gatherings and public Yoga sessions. This year's theme Yoga at Home is in keeping with the new normal of social distancing.
Bollywood celebrities are also joining in the celebrations. Many celebrities who've sworn by Yoga in the past are posting on social media, encouraging the ancient practice and trying to spread some awareness on the need and benefits of Yoga.
Bollywood celebrities participate with social media posts
Every year on International Yoga Day, many Bollywood celebrities post their journeys, tips and what they've gained from Yoga. This year is no different. While the pandemic and the tense situation due to COVID-19 has put a damper on the celebrations Yoga has been a known health practice to relieve stress.
Bollywood celebrities are posting their own experiences of Yoga and pictures of them doing Yoga to encourage people to take it up. This year's theme, 'Yoga at Home' seems to make a point on the need for wellness even in trying times.
Lakshmi Manchu:
Surya Namaskar is one of the strongest practices in Yoga. It helps me stay fit, keeps my skin healthy, makes me calmer & boosts my energy levels.— Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) June 21, 2020
On this #InternationalYogaDay, let's inhale positivity & exhale negativity.
I share this love & peace with all of you. Om Shanti!??♀️ pic.twitter.com/6uCkdV90HK
Urvashi Rautela:
Happy #InternationalYogaDay & #WorldMusicDay ?. Yoga is an indispensable gift of India’s prehistoric heritage. It personifies amalgamation of mind and body, contemplation and action, restraint and fulfillment; euphony between human being and creation, a holistic approach to health and well-being. It is not about exercise but to discover the sense of unanimity with yourself, the world and the nature. By changing our way of life and creating responsiveness, it can help in welfare. Music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination and life to everything. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #love #UrvashiRautela #Yoga #Music
Malaika Arora
People who know me, they know that everyday is International Yoga Day for me. Not a lot of you know this but yoga helped me through some of the toughest moments of my life - Both personally and professionally. And I’m not talking about just yoga asanas, I’m taking about leading my life in a way that I focus on the positives, be grateful for the life I have, the people I have in my life and work every single day to get better at it. Yoga has taught me all this. This International Yoga Day, you should not just take up yoga as a workout form but as a lifestyle. As long as you have yourself, your loved ones, you have the power to overcome any obstacle. Today being Sunday, give yourself a little love. Practice yoga, cook for your family, spend the evening in conversations and just dwell in all the positivity. I wish everybody a happy international yoga day! Love, light and happiness, Malaika Arora @sarvayogastudios @thedivayoga #mylifemyyoga #fitindiamovement #yogawithsarva
Shilpa Shetty Kundra:
Asato Maa Sad-Gamaya | Tamaso Maa Jyotir-Gamaya | Mrityor Maa Amritam Gamaya | Om Shanti Shanti Shanti hi || Meaning: • Keep me not in the Phenomenal World of Unreality, but make me go towards the Reality of Eternal Self, • Keep me not in the Ignorant State of Darkness, but make me go towards the Light of Spiritual Knowledge, • Keep me not in the World of Mortality, but make me go towards the World of Immortality of Self-Realization, • Om, Peace, Peace, Peace. Wishing you all a very Happy International Yoga Day. Today I’ve shared a personal ritual with you all. I've been chanting the Shanti Mantra after every yoga session, because it helps me tell the Universe, our guiding force in nature... that I surrender to the will of nature. I accept that I don't know it all and I want to be drawn towards a better existence. I understand how limited my knowledge is of my own being and ask to be connected to all elements of nature in the way that humans were meant to be. Today, I pledge to work on bettering myself every day, so I can be of service to all in this lifetime, how I was intended to be. When this acceptance comes from within, you start realizing the deeper meaning of life. Shared the mantra here along with its meaning. Hoping we can all adopt and follow it as a way of life. With Gratitude Shilpa Shetty Kundra . . #InternationalYogaDay #SwasthRahoMastRaho #YogaSeHiHoga #YogisOfInstagram #StayHealthyStayHappy #WorkoutAtHome #YogaAtHome
TRUE YOGA is not about the shape of your body but the SHAPE of your LIFE , it’s not about touching your toes but what you learn on the way down .You can’t always control what goes on outside but you can control what goes on inside. Sink into the stillness and celebrate this union of mind , body and soul to self reflect and vibrate at the highest frequency of life at all times ❤️ ?♀️ #happyinternationalyogaday and thankuuuuuu my soul sista @anshukayoga for making yoga my way of life ❤️❤️
Madhur Bhandarkar:
Yoga is light, which once lit will never dim.The better your practice, the brighter your flame. ??♂️ #HappyInternationalYogaDay #YogaForAll pic.twitter.com/wn3dm8VcXw— Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) June 21, 2020
Anupam Kher:
If you can’t go outside. Go inside!! ? #InternationalYogaDay2020 pic.twitter.com/GaTw047jiv— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 21, 2020
Dia Mirza:
The power of the breath and the benefits of breathing techniques are many, but the most important to me has been the balance breathing has given me ??✨ Happy #Internationalyogaday2020 pic.twitter.com/pgXYB1YvU5— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) June 21, 2020
Bipasha Basu:
Happy International Yoga Day!