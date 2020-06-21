The 6th International Yoga Day is here and India is celebrating, this year in a slightly different manner without the large gatherings and public Yoga sessions. This year's theme Yoga at Home is in keeping with the new normal of social distancing.

Bollywood celebrities are also joining in the celebrations. Many celebrities who've sworn by Yoga in the past are posting on social media, encouraging the ancient practice and trying to spread some awareness on the need and benefits of Yoga.

Bollywood celebrities participate with social media posts

Every year on International Yoga Day, many Bollywood celebrities post their journeys, tips and what they've gained from Yoga. This year is no different. While the pandemic and the tense situation due to COVID-19 has put a damper on the celebrations Yoga has been a known health practice to relieve stress.

Bollywood celebrities are posting their own experiences of Yoga and pictures of them doing Yoga to encourage people to take it up. This year's theme, 'Yoga at Home' seems to make a point on the need for wellness even in trying times.

Lakshmi Manchu:

Surya Namaskar is one of the strongest practices in Yoga. It helps me stay fit, keeps my skin healthy, makes me calmer & boosts my energy levels.



On this #InternationalYogaDay, let's inhale positivity & exhale negativity.



I share this love & peace with all of you. Om Shanti!??‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/6uCkdV90HK — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) June 21, 2020

Urvashi Rautela:

Malaika Arora

Shilpa Shetty Kundra:

Rakul Preet Singh:

Madhur Bhandarkar:

Yoga is light, which once lit will never dim.The better your practice, the brighter your flame. ??‍♂️ #HappyInternationalYogaDay #YogaForAll pic.twitter.com/wn3dm8VcXw — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) June 21, 2020

Anupam Kher:

Dia Mirza:

The power of the breath and the benefits of breathing techniques are many, but the most important to me has been the balance breathing has given me ??✨ Happy #Internationalyogaday2020 pic.twitter.com/pgXYB1YvU5 — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) June 21, 2020

Bipasha Basu:

Happy International Yoga Day!