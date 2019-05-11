Bollywood acting guru Roshan Taneja passed away on May 10 due to prolonged illness. He was 87. Taneja taught at the Film and Television Institure of India (FTII) in Pune, and later had an acting school in Mumbai that trained countless actors from the new and older generation.

"My father passed away last night (Friday) at 9.30 pm in his sleep at home after prolonged illness," the acting guru's son Rohit Taneja told IANS. Roshan Taneja is survived by his wife Mithika and sons Rohit and Rahul. May his soul rest in peace.

Seasoned actors like Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Jaya Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Shatrughan Sinha, among others, have all trained under him. Shabana Azmi was among the first to tweet last night about Taneja's demise, saying that he was the only person whose feet she touched. Celebs and other people on Twitter posted condolences after the industry veteran's death. Here are some of the early tweets.

Shabana Azmi: Late last night came the sad news that @RoshanTaneja passed away.He was my Guru at FTII and the only person whos feet I touched.I was privileged to be trained in Acting by him. My deepest condolences to Didi and the family. RIP Taneja Sir.

Rakesh Bedi: A very sad day for me. My guru Roshan Taneja expired yesterday. I owe my career to him. Rest in peace.

Vindu Dara Singh: Our Guru Roshan Taneja passed away. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace. He was an excellent teacher who taught for the love of acting and made us all feel like family #RipRoshanTaneja ji.

Devansh Upadhyay‏: Roshan Taneja trained many celebrated actors. An Era came to an end with his passing away. Heartfelt Condolences to his family and his countless admirers and students. May the soul departed it's heavenly abode Rest in Eternal Peace! #RoshanTaneja.

Atanu Ghosh: #RoshanTaneja passed away last night. With him ended an illustrious era spanning more than five decades-the greatest teacher of method acting we ever had- the revered guru to no less than four generations of brilliant actors. Rest in peace Sir.

Bihari: This is indeed very sad..his school was vouched as the temple for all budding actors in bombay.. #RIProshantaneja.

The cremation will be held at 4.30 pm on Saturday, AMy 11, at the electric crematorium in Santacruz west, Mumbai.