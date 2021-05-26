A new study report published in the Journal of Gerontology, Series A: Biological Sciences and Medical Sciences has suggested that the brains of Tsimane people of the Bolivian Amazon age 70 percent slower than Europeans. Researchers who took part in the study revealed that these people from the Amazon tribe lead a healthier and more active lifestyle than westerners, and it is one of the main reasons behind their brain's longevity.

Fighting Alzheimer's disease

The new research report is considered very crucial, as it will help medical experts fight Alzheimer's disease among people in the Amazon rainforest. Brain atrophy also known as brain decay is one of the symptoms associated with the onset of Alzheimer's disease.

Even though Tsimane people's brains have similar levels of brain inflammation, their brains seem healthier than Europeans. However, researchers noted that this inflammation does not have a pronounced effect upon Tsimane brains.

As these indigenous population does not have access to modern medicine, researchers believe that it is their diet and lifestyle which help them to maintain the health of their brain.

"Our sedentary lifestyle and diet rich in sugars and fats may be accelerating the loss of brain tissue with age and making us more vulnerable to diseases such as Alzheimer's. The Tsimane can serve as a baseline for healthy brain aging. This study demonstrates that the Tsimane stand out not only in terms of heart health but brain health as well. The findings suggest ample opportunities for interventions to improve brain health, even in populations with high levels of inflammation," said Dr Hillard Kaplan, Professor of health economics and anthropology at Chapman University and the lead author of the study.

Tribal people maintain good heart health

Several previous studies have found that tribal people in Amazon rainforests have better cardiac health than people who live in developed countries. Medical experts believe that the rigorous physical activities of tribal people could be one of the main factors that play a crucial role which helps them to maintain a healthy heart.

Among modern people, the major causes of brain inflammation are obesity and metabolic causes, while in Tsimane people, inflammation is driven by respiratory, gastrointestinal, and parasitic infections.