Karan Johar, Kareena and Karishma dance on Bole Chudiya!

Bollywood songs have always had a mystical effect on the viewers. Whether it's a steamy romantic song or a goofy dance number, we all had recreated our favourite song least once. While most of us can merely copy the steps of our favourite songs, there's an Indonesian dancer across the seas who has been grooving to the Bollywood songs and recreating it scene by scene, leaving the fans in awe.

YouTuber Vina Fan has been making many recreation videos of some favourite Bollywood songs and taking the internet by storm. The social media influencer and dancer has re-enacted some famous songs like Zara Sa Jhoom Lu Mai (Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaenge) to Sushant Singh's Rajput's Mai Tera Boyfriend (Raabta).

Recently, Vina Fan stepped into the shoes of Kareena Kapoor for the recreation of an iconic song 'Bole Chudiyan' from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum which has received appreciation from fans across the globe.

From being dressed in similar clothes, donning resembling hairstyles and even copying the way they emote, shot-by-shot, the video posted by famous Indonesian influencer Vina Fan is a hit for many reasons.

Special tribute for BOLE CHUDIYAN song from legendary movie Kabhi Kushi Kabhi Gham .. Jawab jujur, kalian udah berapa kali nonton video Bole Chudiyan versi Vina Fan ???? @vinavinafan as Kareena Kapoor @Chand_Berju as Hrithik Roshan @a.rizalarga as Shah Rukh Khan @miin_nx as Kajol @mama_ovaay as Jaya Bachchan @romi_br1062fm as Amitabh bachchan Kostum by @ethniqueboutiqueofficial Make up Vina n Tika @khalifahneny_makeup Make up dancer @eka_nopitasari Jait Vina Fan Kostum by @amy.rosiyana_ Henna @hennabyafriel Aksesoris @anantady_shop Dekorasi @kapalang_kagok @lea_priliadjunar Catering @kimberlycatering_ Lokasi Ballroom @royalpalmjkt Dancer by Vina Lovers Jakarta @bollymaniabandung_bmb @bfcbensradio @pumadance_prod Asst. Koreografer @andhika_sat21 Camera by @ricky_zcr @bagass_putrat Crew @darealfarez Special thanks to @tr_ainer for arrange everything..

Her 'Bole Chudiyan' video is enjoying the attention among netizens and hence we have gathered some more amazing clips of Vina dancing on Bollywood numbers, proving that she's a desi girl at heart.

1. Kamli (Dhoom 3)

Remember the sultry dance by Katrina Kaif in Kamli? If yes, then this takes off by Vina Fan must not be missed. From same dresses to impeccable dance steps and location, each and every detail of this recreated video is on point. Have a look:

2. Tumhe Jo Maine Dekha (Mai Hoon Na)

Though it's very difficult to nail the sexiness of Sushmita Sen from the movie Mai Hoon Na, Vina gracefully managed to skit the magical songs in her video. She's looking both sensuous and beautiful in her clip and the dance steps are just perfect.

3. Chori Chori Chupke Chupke Title Track

Be it the exquisite location of the song to bubbly expressions by Preity Zinta in the song, Vina managed to capture the essence of this number.

4. Aao Sunao Pyaar Ki Ek Kahaani (Krrish)

From free-fall shot of Priyanka Chopra to singing and dancing amid the jungle and the waterfalls, Vina and her crew did justice to the song or even made it look better than the original. Watch here and decide:

FUN FACT tentang Video kali ini 1. Adegan jatoh dr pohon d ganti dg panjat tebing, dan untuk naik k atas nya itu harus panjat sndiri, jdi untuk adegan yg cuma 10detik ini aku harus belajar panjat tebing dulu bersama pelatih profesional @iqbal_tawa 2. Proses editing adegan yg aku nya ada 2 dan menghilang itu aku sndiri yg ngedit dan cuma d ajarin lewat tlfon sm @bagass_putrat 3. Adegan jatoh dr pohon td ny d akan d hilangkan gtu aja, tp setelah proses editing aku ngerasa ada yg kurg klo adegan itu hilang, akhirnya aku ubah jdi panjat tebing. 4. Baju kuning dan baju atasan @chand_berju Baru di jait pas d lokasi shooting.. 5. Adegan salju di ganti sm Sunset, dan kita cuma punya waktu 15 menit untuk kelarin smua adegan sunset nya.. Cast Vina Fan as @priyankachopra @chand_berju as @hrithikroshan @bagasalfarizky11 as Bahadur Pelatih Panjat Tebing @iqbal_tawa Kamera @bagass_putrat Crew @darealfarez Anting @kazzahra.id

5. Dil Laga Liya (Dil Hai Tumhara)

Dressed in a beautiful lehenga, dancing amid the colourful ambience, Vina is surely the desi girl of Bollywood. I mean not just the background dancers were on point, the fake mother in the video aced the role of an Indian mother.

Here are some more songs that have been recreated by Vina Fan: