Bollywood songs have always had a mystical effect on the viewers. Whether it's a steamy romantic song or a goofy dance number, we all had recreated our favourite song least once. While most of us can merely copy the steps of our favourite songs, there's an Indonesian dancer across the seas who has been grooving to the Bollywood songs and recreating it scene by scene, leaving the fans in awe.

YouTuber Vina Fan has been making many recreation videos of some favourite Bollywood songs and taking the internet by storm. The social media influencer and dancer has re-enacted some famous songs like Zara Sa Jhoom Lu Mai (Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaenge) to Sushant Singh's Rajput's Mai Tera Boyfriend (Raabta).

Recently, Vina Fan stepped into the shoes of Kareena Kapoor for the recreation of an iconic song 'Bole Chudiyan' from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum which has received appreciation from fans across the globe.

From being dressed in similar clothes, donning resembling hairstyles and even copying the way they emote, shot-by-shot, the video posted by famous Indonesian influencer Vina Fan is a hit for many reasons.

Her 'Bole Chudiyan' video is enjoying the attention among netizens and hence we have gathered some more amazing clips of Vina dancing on Bollywood numbers, proving that she's a desi girl at heart.

1. Kamli (Dhoom 3)

Remember the sultry dance by Katrina Kaif in Kamli? If yes, then this takes off by Vina Fan must not be missed. From same dresses to impeccable dance steps and location, each and every detail of this recreated video is on point. Have a look:

2. Tumhe Jo Maine Dekha (Mai Hoon Na)

Though it's very difficult to nail the sexiness of Sushmita Sen from the movie Mai Hoon Na, Vina gracefully managed to skit the magical songs in her video. She's looking both sensuous and beautiful in her clip and the dance steps are just perfect.

3. Chori Chori Chupke Chupke Title Track

Be it the exquisite location of the song to bubbly expressions by Preity Zinta in the song, Vina managed to capture the essence of this number.

4. Aao Sunao Pyaar Ki Ek Kahaani (Krrish)

From free-fall shot of Priyanka Chopra to singing and dancing amid the jungle and the waterfalls, Vina and her crew did justice to the song or even made it look better than the original. Watch here and decide:

5. Dil Laga Liya (Dil Hai Tumhara)

Dressed in a beautiful lehenga, dancing amid the colourful ambience, Vina is surely the desi girl of Bollywood. I mean not just the background dancers were on point, the fake mother in the video aced the role of an Indian mother.

Here are some more songs that have been recreated by Vina Fan: