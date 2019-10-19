Bodies of all six persons who were drowned into the Left Canal of Nagarjuna Sagar Project in Telangana's Suryapet district on Friday night, were pulled out on Saturday, police said.

All the bodies were stuck in the car, which fell into the canal. The vehicle was retrieved by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnal with the help of a crane.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Aziz (45), Rajesh (29), Santhosh Kumar (23), Pavan Kumar (23), Naresh (55) and Johnson (33).

The incident occurred on Friday night in Chakirala village of Nadigudem block when the person driving the car apparently lost control and the vehicle fell off the bridge into the canal.

All of them were employees of a private hospital in Hyderabad and were returning to the city after attending the marriage of their colleagues in the Suryapet district.

A group of five employees coming in another car were alerted by local residents about the accident.

Due to darkness and heavy flow of water authorities could not take up rescue work. A team of the NDRF launched the search operation on Saturday morning with a boat and other equipment.

The car was spotted at about half a kilometre away from the bridge. District Collector Ameya Kumar supervised the search operations.