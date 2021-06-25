In the wake of the expiry of the tenure of the Board of Trustees of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) which was led by MP YV Subba Reddy, the government has effected new changes in management of the temple affairs and appointed TTD Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy as the Specified Authority. Additional EO A.V. Dharma Reddy would act as its convener.

What's TTD's newly formed Specified Authority?

This decision by the state government cites Section 137 of AP Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Act, 1987 to appoint the Specified Authority for the TTD board. The decision to appoint a newly constituted Specified Authority (SA) for the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has surprised many who were expecting extension for the present Board.

Principal Secretary (Revenue) G Vani Mohan issued an order appointing the Specified Authority for the TTD with the Executive Officer KS Jawahar Reddy as Chairman and Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy as its convenor.

KS Jawahar Reddy takes charge as Specified Authority

Taking charge, Jawahar Reddy told the media after his oath ceremony inside the Tirumala temple said it was a blessing for him. "I consider it as a God-given opportunity. I will give my best in taking various developmental activities for the benefit of the Lord's pilgrims... There are multiple things to do. We have tasks pipelined, and we could focus on the promotion of Sanatana Hindu Dharma," Jawahar Reddy said.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Chairmanship

The Chairman's post of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams is considered one of the most prestigious positions by leaders and politicians. While the State Government has decided that the Specified Authority would be in charge of Temple duties as per the TTD board's directive principles, the speculations over the Chairman post are rife. Many politicians from the ruling party were eyeing the post.

It is reported that IAS officer Dr. C.V.S.K. Sarma, Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, and Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy (former Nellore MP) are said to be among the frontrunners for the prestigious post of TTD.