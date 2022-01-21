A new Beemer is in town and it's likely to get your attention. Continuing its successful presence in the premium mid-size SAV segment, BMW India launched the all-new X3 with a complete makeover inside and out. The third-generation BMW X3 has gotten sporty, beefier and modern.

BMW launched two variants of 2022 X3 in petrol configuration, X3 xDrive30i SportX Plus and X3 xDrive30i M Sport for Rs 59.90 lakh and Rs 65.90 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The diesel variant is likely to be debuted at a later date, but let's talk about the two new trims available in showrooms today.

"Refreshed design and driving performance make BMW X3 a luxurious and practical car that is agile on and off-road. You will experience the unbeatable thrill and joy of a distinctive combination of powerful drive, sporty dynamics and comfort. With its independence and individuality, the new X3 packs in unlimited action and is meant for Everything x Everywhere," Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said in a statement.

2022 BMW X3: What's new?

First look at the BMW X3 and it gets clear that the new SUV is sportier and looks modern. The redesigned kidney grille is hard to miss, but the flatter headlights and full LED rear lights with a black border adds to the sporty look of the car. Everything from the roof rails to OEVMs, shark fin antenna and faux diffuser is part of the revamped look. The turn signals are now horizontally positioned and the larger air inlets get a high gloss black colour scheme. To top it all off, the M Sport gets 19-inch Y-spoke 887M alloys. If you happen to pre-order the new X3, you get 20-inch M Sport alloys worth Rs 2 lakh for free.

Stepping inside the 5-seater cabin is all lush and comfy. You get a Multi-function Sport Steering Wheel, electrical seat adjustment with memory function and exterior mirror package. The M Sport has some exclusives like Sport seats, Sensatec perforated upholstery, M leather steering wheel with multifunction buttons, M interior trim adding the performance-oriented ambience.

Other notable features include the signature panoramic sunroof, Welcome Light Carpet, six-setting ambient lighting, 3-zone automatic climate control and an extremely spacious boot with 550-litre capacity. You can further fold the backseats to get up to 1600 litre boot.

The BMW X3 also gets a 464W Harman Kardon Surround Sound system 16 speaker with individually adjustable equalizing, 12.5 inch digital instrument cluster and 10.25 inch floating touchscreen infotainment panel.

Now, for where the money is, the all-new X3 is powered by a 8-speed AT 2.0-litre, 4 cylinder engine with an output of 185 kW / 252 hp and a maximum torque of 350 Nm at 1,450 – 4,800 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 6.6 seconds with a top speed of 235 km/h.

BMW X3 includes safety features such as six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.

BMW X3: Key specs

Check out the spec-sheet of BMW X3 below:

BMW service and financial services

BMW Service Inclusive and BMW Service Inclusive Plus are available to customers. The service packages cover Condition Based Service (CBS) and maintenance work with a choice of plans from 3 yrs / 40,000 kms to 10 yrs / 2,00,000 kms and start at an attractive pricing of Rs. 1.53 per km. BMW India Financial Services offers an attractive BMW 360˚ financial plan with 'drive away monthly price' of INR 79,999, assured buyback of up to 60% and flexible end of term options.