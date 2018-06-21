BMW India has launched diesel engine equipped variants to the 6 Series Gran Turismo. Locally produced at the Chennai plant, the 6 Series 630d Gran Turismo is offered in two design schemes – Luxury Line at Rs 66.5 lakh and M Sport version at Rs 73.7 lakh, both prices ex-showroom across India.

The BMW 630d Gran Turismo is powered by a 3.0-litre six-cylinder twin-turbo diesel engine that produces 265hp of power and maximum torque of 620Nm at 2,000 – 2,500 rpm mated to an 8-speed Steptronic sport automatic transmission. The vehicle can accelerate from 0-100kmph in just 6.1 seconds.

BMW India already sells the petrol-powered 630i Gran Turismo Luxury Line at Rs 61, 8 lakh. Launched at the Auto Expo 2018, the 6 Series draws power from a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that develops 258hp of power, and a torque of 400Nm at 1,550 - 4,400 rpm. It comes mated to 8-speed Steptronic Sport Automatic Transmission.

IBTimes India/Ken Sunny

BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo's Luxury line, in both petrol and diesel variants, comes with identical design and features. On the other hand, the M Sport trim gets a sportier exterior like the black touches on the grille, side skirts and a rear apron, large front air intakes and an M Sport brake package. The M Sport variant also gets lighter 19-inch alloy wheels on offer.

The 6 Series Gran Turismo has a distinctive stance highlighted with the LED headlights extending all the way to the large BMW kidney grille. The car gets a long bonnet, a set-back positioning of the cabin, a wheelbase of 3,070 mm, doors with frameless windows, and an elongated window outline stretching deep into the rear end. It gets a one-piece tailgate that opens and closes electrically as standard. The boot capacity of 610-litres is 110-litres larger than the earlier models.

The 6 Series Gran Turismo is offered in the following metallic paintworks - Mineral White, Glacier Silver, Mediterranean Blue and Royal Burgundy Red brilliant effect. The exclusive metallic paintworks for the M Sport range include Carbon Black and Bluestone.